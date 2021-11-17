Editor,
In the United States, we have now passed 750,000 COVID deaths. What a waste of humanity!
The Civil War cost us 620,000 lives (on both sides). We have far exceeded that mark. The combined death toll from the Civil War and World War II is 1,050,000. We will probably surpass that terrible toll in about four to six months.
We are fighting and arguing about two rights.
First, my right to be secure in my health, which requires your cooperation because we all breathe the same air.
Second, the right to disregard facts and do what someone wants is liberty (a phony definition of “liberty”).
Those two rights are in collision. I’ve always believed health and safety are core rights in America. Apparently, many people believe liberty is most important.
But liberty is nothing without responsibility.
In the words of the song “America the Beautiful”:
“America, America, God mend thine every flaw, confirm thy soul in self-control, thy liberty in law.”
Let us not reach the madness level of combined Civil War and World War II deaths in the fight to stop COVID-19.
— Martin J. Resick,
Emlenton