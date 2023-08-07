Consider the facts:
n In July 1912, an article appearing in the Braidwood Dispatch and Mining Journal concluded, “The furnaces of the world are now burning about 2,000,000,000 tons of coal a year. When this is burned, uniting it with oxygen adds about 7,000,000,000 tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere yearly. This tends to make the air a more effective blanket for the earth and to raise its temperature.”
n In January 2023, the journal Science reported on an analysis of Exxon documents by a team of Harvard University-led researchers. This analysis revealed documented accounts of fossil fuels’ interest in and knowledge of climate science and its implications.
These documents, including studies published by Exxon scientists, acknowledged that climate change is real, and caused by humans. Team leader Geoffrey Supran said the accuracy of Exxon’s projections was “breathtaking.” ExxonMobil Corp. then spent decades and a great deal of money trying to convince the American public otherwise.
n The National Centers for Environment Information (NCEI/NOAA) recently concluded that the 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 2010, with the last nine years ranking as the nine warmest ever.
n In 2017, James Mattis, secretary of defense under President Donald Trump, stated that climate change represented a genuine threat to American interests and Pentagon assets everywhere. He said the U.S. military must now consider challenges such as open-water routes in the thawing Arctic and drought in global hot-spots. An increasing percentage of defense dollars now go to deal with the effects of climate change.
n There are economic and human issues to consider. As of July 11, there have been 12 confirmed weather/climate disaster events with losses over $1 billion each in the U.S. (NCEI). Farmers everywhere must now deal with increased drought and flooding that dramatically disrupts the supply chain for everyone, everywhere.
The question is not whether climate change is real but instead what can we do to minimize its effects in order to leave the world a better place for our children? The time for baby steps was 60 years ago.
— John Colantonio,
Cranberry