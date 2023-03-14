Editor,
President Joe Biden will not win another term as president. A recent Associated Press poll shows only 37% of Democrats want Biden to run for a second term. This means about two-thirds of Democrats are against Biden.
The Biden administration did such a terrible job the last two years that his State of the Union address was not attended by four out of nine U.S. Supreme Court justices (three conservative and one liberal), a first in U.S. history. This was followed by Biden’s horrible mishandling of the Chinese spy balloon incident, once again making America the laughing stock of the world.
The recent unveiling of the FBI coverup of the Biden crime family illegal activities recorded on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer, and the discovery of multiple illegal and criminal stashes of classified documents in Biden’s Delaware home, beach house and business center have destroyed his credibility.
Fortunately, a large majority of Americans, including both major political parties, now view the Biden administration, together with the radical left portion of the Democratic Party, as trying to destroy our nation. They have been turning America into a garbage dump for criminals, drug addicts, Marxist thugs, militant racists, dangerous illegal aliens, sexually perverted public schools, deadbeats and woke corporations.
This American majority viewpoint was again confirmed by the devastating defeat of the incumbent, radical left Democratic mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, a militant who finished a distant third and received a measly 17% of the Democratic vote.
Turn out the lights, the party is over. America has had enough of Biden and his cronies.
— William R. Strong,
Oil City