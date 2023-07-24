Editor,
In the search for what the future holds for our community, sometimes the answer lies in our past.
The Oil City Library Hall recently came back to life — after being dormant for 68 years — by hosting a musical performance of opera and song to a full house.
The Oil City Heritage Society, the Friends of the Library and interested citizens kicked off a fundraising campaign to restore the old library theater and stage to its original beauty, and add modern upgrades to make it a versatile space for the 21st century.
Music, theater, art, debate, birthdays, receptions and more — ideas limited only by our imagination — can all headline the Second Act of the Oil City Library Hall.
Libraries are special places. They provide venues for our community, and our families to learn, share and experience all aspects of modern life. Libraries are the hub of a vibrant city and community.
The Oil City Library Hall project can be a vital part of our city’s future.
— John Wells,
Oil City