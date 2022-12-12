Editor,
Our community needs fathers involved in the lives of their children. I always felt that our society agrees. Today, I am not so certain.
I personally observed a protection from abuse hearing in Venango County that illustrates how easy it is for mothers to break up with their boyfriend or husband, retain full custody of their children and keep the father away from their children for years.
They can admit to physically assaulting their male partner, enabling child abuse in their home, and specifically state in their complaint that their male partner did not threaten them in any way. It doesn’t matter.
One key ingredient, it appears, is for the mother to accuse the man of completely normal, healthy and common sexual behavior as if it were something to be despised, over and over in the complaint. It doesn’t matter if the mother makes it perfectly clear that their intention is to keep the father out of the lives of their children forever (something I consider child abuse).
And it also helps, apparently, if the male is a sizeable man of color. I’m certain that I, a very white individual, if facing similar circumstances, would not have received the same advice this person of color did from the judge in that courtroom that day, which was to accept a three-year PFA without admitting fault.
I would have rejected such a “deal.” But I understand why the man accepted it. Quite frankly, he has hopes of continuing a relationship with his children someday, even if that is three years down the road. And he is black, and he knows it.
But the evidence was there for the judge to see that the mother simply wanted the man out of her life, and she used them to do it. He should have dismissed the case right then and there.
Despite her own admissions to her own guilt of assault and child abuse, she now has sole personal custody of these children during very formidable years of their lives; years she clearly plans to use polluting their minds against their father. God, help us.
— Jeffrey S Brenan,
Franklin