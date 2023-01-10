Editor,
Why the war in the Ukraine matters is because it gives the United States military the ability to practice moving men and munitions across the globe.
Furthermore, it allows the military industrial complex to use old stocks of munitions and restock with newer and better munitions.
This war allows the U.S. military to test experimental weapons in real-world situations and collect data on its usefulness.
Lastly, this is a big “flex” by U.S. logistics command toward China and that nation’s invasion plans of Taiwan.
Nothing more; nothing less.
— C. Scott Morgan,
Franklin