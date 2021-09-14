Editor,
For those of us who watched the congressional investigation on the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol, the testimonies of the four police officers were extremely compelling.
The brutality those officers endured from that angry mob of terrorists was disgusting. What an evil bitter brew distilled from hate. All because their guy didn’t win re-election. Losers always whine louder than winners cheer.
We have heard so many Republicans criticize the hearings after admitting that they had not even bothered to watch them, while others ran away refusing to meet with the officers so viciously attacked.
Republicans would have us believe that Jan. 6 didn’t really happen or that it wasn’t that bad; that it was just like an ordinary tour.
What a slap in the face to law enforcement to have elected representatives and senators siding with a morally depraved mob. What is morally indefensible usually turns out to be politically inept.
These legislators are more afraid for their political careers than for the future of our country. One can count on a single hand those Republicans who have had the courage to do the right thing. Heroic politicians are those who defy their constituents over matters of principle, knowing that they will be driven from office.
U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy spend all their time trying to avoid culpability and remain in power. Their insatiable lust for power is only equaled by their impotence in exercising it.
Without a doubt, the most despicable and cruel conduct must go to Fox News talk show hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson for mocking and berating the police officers; describing them as performance artists and professional actors.
Ingraham even went so far as to award best political performance trophies to these brave men.
— Robert P. Hughes,
Franklin