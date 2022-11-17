Editor,
A letter to the editor that appeared in this newspaper on Nov. 14, 2022, was signed by Jim Heasley, Oil City.
There are at least two Jim Heasleys who live in Oil City. I am a CPA and president of May & Company CPAs. I did not submit the letter.
I have been in the business for over 40 years and have purposely avoided publicly sharing my political views. I don’t sign petitions. I don’t contribute to campaigns. The views of my clients cover all of the political spectrum, and I respect all of their opinions.
I’m not making any comment on the content of the letter. The other Jim Heasley certainly is free to express his opinion. I just want to make it clear, especially to my clients, that I did not submit the letter.
— Jim Heasley,
Oil City