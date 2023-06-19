Editor,
In the recent primary election, according to Spotlight PA, an independent source, there were 45 election deniers running for positions in which they would have influence and/or control over future PA elections, ranging from county commissioner to election commission, county clerk, etc.
Fortunately, only 18 (40%) of them won. Spotlight separated these folks into two categories, hard-core deniers who campaigned on election denialism (25) and those who were less strident (20). The good news is that only 7 of the worst group won election. Perhaps these results indicate the waning influence of the lies spread by the previous President and Fox personalities like Tucker Carlson (FIRED) and Dan Bongino(FIRED), Sean Hannity, Laura Ingrham, and Maria Bartriromo, after the Dominion lawsuit revealed the widespread practice by Fox of continuing to promote the election lies and misinformation to their viewers, even while admitting that they knew all of it was false.
The recent passage of the debt ceiling increase might also give some hope that the adults could be returning to control of our national politics. The debt ceiling/budget bill was a compromise in which each party got some of what it wanted and neither got everything. It was passed in the House and Senate by majorities comprised of the moderate center of each party.
Maybe the parties will realize that they can cooperate and pass legislation that benefits the people who sent them to Washington without being held hostage by the extremists in either party. Maybe they will understand that the "all or nothing" positions of the MAGA crazies like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Chip Roy, and Jim Jordan on the right, and the left-wing radicals like AOC and the squad, are no way to govern, that government actually requires compromise with the other side to accomplish anything significant. One can only hope that the centrists in both parties will see that the best way is to let the extremists make their nonsensical noise, and then join together to get things done for the American public.
— Stewart Kunselman,
Tionesta