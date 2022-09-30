Editor,
The U.S. government is $30 trillion in debt. Once again, Congress and the administration have authorized $3 trillion in spending on programs THEY say we need. We have U.S. senators and Congress members who have served for generations and gotten rich off of taxpayers' money.
The U.S. government does not serve the people as it should and needs to be restored to the place designated in the U.S. constitution. The states should have more authority than the federal government.
It is easy for citizens to give up and say that nothing can be done. However, something CAN be done. If you read the constitution, you will see that Article V states, in part, "The Congress ...on the application of the legislatures of two thirds of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendments, which in either case, shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this constitution, when ratified by the legislatures of three fourths of the several states, or by conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other mode of ratification may be proposed by the Congress..."
It is generally referred to as a Convention of States. The purpose is to limit the authority of the federal government, demand fiscal responsibility (a balanced budget), and impose term limits for Congress members and federal appointees.
Please call, write, email your state legislators now, so the Article V convention application resolution can be presented by our state legislature before the November general election.
— Dorothy Knight Burchett,
New Castle,
Formerly of Knox