Mike Bish of Rocky Grove recorded a hole-in-one on Sunday at Whitetail Run Golf Course. Bish aced the No. 6 hole (220 yards, par-4), using a 5-hybrid. The shot was witnessed by Steve Deemer and Bob Eakin.
