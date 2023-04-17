Greg Domer of Oil City recorded a hole-in-one on Friday at Whitetail Run Golf Course. Domer aced the No. 7 hole (159 yards), using a 5-hybrid. The shot was witnessed by his wife, Holly Domer.
