Ronnie Gibbons recorded a hole-in-one on Friday, Sept, 9, while golfing in the member-guest tournament at Wanango Country Club. Gibbons aced the No. 13 hole (151 yards), using a 6-hybrid. The shot was witnessed by Dennis Jones, Greg Williams and Mason Williams.
