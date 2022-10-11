Mariah Hanson of Oil City recorded her fourth career hole-in-one on Tuesday while golfing at Wanango Country Club. Hanson aced hole No. 13 (120 yards), using a pitching wedge. The shot was witnessed by Nancy Schmader and Ginny Aaron.
