Darrell Karns of Franklin recorded a hole-in-one on Friday at Wanango Country Club. Karns aced the par 3, 100-yard No. 5 hole using a 9-iron. This was the third career hole-in-one for Karns and they all came on the No. 5 hole at Wanango. Gary Clerici, Bill McGrail and Mike Paladino witnessed the shot.
