Dan Baker recorded his first-ever hole-in-one during the Eagles League on Tuesday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course. He aced the 150-yard, No. 7 hole using a pitching wedge. The shot was witnessed by Rick Porter and Wade Brown.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
FedEx to close station in Sugarcreek
-
Wells found guilty in murder of Brierlie Walters
-
Friend testifies that Wells wanted to kill 'Bri'
-
Body of Ohio man found in Clarion RIver
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls — Aug. 11
-
2 charged with endangering 8 children in 'deplorable' home
-
Police & Fire Calls — Aug. 10
-
CLASSIC CARS: 1957 Pontiac Star Chief deserved a thorough restoration
-
State's final witness: Wells wanted him to kill key witness