Fred Strausser of Pine City recorded a hole-in-one on Wednesday at Hi-Level Golf Course. He aced the 120-yard No. 9 hole using a 9-iron. Tim Knepshield, Jim Caszatt and Dwight Dickens witnessed the shot.
