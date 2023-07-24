Nancy Laskovich recorded her first-ever hole-in-one on Monday during the Franklin Lady Elks League at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course. She aced the 140-yard, No. 5 hole using a driver. Nancy Eyler, Shirley Beightol and Pat O'Polka witnessed the shot.
