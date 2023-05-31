Bumper Woods recorded his first-ever hole-in-one on Wednesday at Wanango Country Club. He aced the 160-yard No. 10 hole using a 7-iron. Witnessing the shot were Gary Schmader, Bruce Rosen and Jason Agnello.
