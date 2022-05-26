Logan Wetzel of Shippenville recorded a hole-in-one on Thursday at Hi-Level Golf Course. Wetzel aced the No. 1 hole (265 yards, par 4), using a 3-wood. The shot was witnessed by Brenda Shick, Jon Kellogg and Bruce McCleary.
