Tim McCord of Titusville aced the 160-yard, par-3 No. 14 hole at Whispering Woods Golf Club in Erie on Friday. McCord used a 6-iron to sink the shot, which was witnessed by Ron Dewey, Scott Kennedy and Wayne Kastner.
