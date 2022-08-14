Aaron Wetjen recorded his first-ever hole-in-one on Sunday at Wanango Country Club. He aced the par 3, 170-yard No. 17 hole using a 5-iron. The shot was witnessed by his father, Todd Wetjen,, along with Ken and Dillion Hamilton.
