Gary McClimans of Franklin recorded a hole-in-one at Pine Hill Golf Course in Greenville. He aced the 125-yard, No. 14 hole using a 9-iron. Tony Lenar, Bob Ochalek and Clair Heidler witnessed the shot.
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
Man shot, wounded in Sugarcreek robbery
-
OC South Side furniture business undergoes ownership change
-
Man shot, wounded in Sugarcreek robbery
-
Franklin man taken into custody for several warrants
-
Cranberry captures D25 crown
-
OC man held on homicide charge in fatal shooting
-
Venango inmate charged for escape attempt
-
Bliss takes first at USATF championships
-
Oil City man accused of raping male relative
-
Franklin woman charged after altercation with juvenile