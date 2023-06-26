Jim Thomas of Oil City recorded his first hole-in-one on June 24 at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage. He aced the 165-yard, No. 18 hole using a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Dee Thomas, Bill Thomas and Heidi Thomas.
