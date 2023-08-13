John Pegher of New Galilee recorded his first-ever hole-in-one on Sunday at Hi-Level Golf Course. He aced the 270-yard, No. 10 hole using a driver. Vance Williams, Jason Truckenbrod, Don Juiliano, Jason Miller and Jared Blackburn witnessed the shot.
