Hole-In-One May 26, 2023 Nancy Stoyer recorded her first-ever hole-in-one on Friday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course. She aced the 115-yard, No. 7 hole using a driver. Pat O'Polka, Toni Hawke and Nancy Laskovich witnessed the shot.