Tom Neely of Seneca recorded a hole-in-one Wednesday on the No. 17 hole at Legacy Golf Course in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Neely used a 9-iron to ace the 134-yard hole. The shot was witnessed by Dan Vogan, Dick Eckert and Joe Agnello.
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
