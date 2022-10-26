Steve Deemer recorded a hole-in-one on Oct. 13 at Whitetail Run Golf Course. He aced the 157-yard, No. 4 hole using a 9-iron. The shot was witnessed by Bill Kuhls, Larry Persing and Greg Domer.
