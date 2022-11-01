Floyd Finegan of Cochranton notched a hole-in-one on October 22nd at Mount Hope Golf Course. Finegan aced the par-3, 159-yard No. 4 hole with a 7-iron. The shot was witnessed by Bruce Palmer and Bill Miller.
