Danna Kightlinger notched a hole-in-one at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course on Friday. Kightlinger used a driver to ace the 120-yard No. 7 hole. The shot was witnessed by Chuck Kightlinger and Chuck Kightlinger Jr. and was her third hole-in-one in three years.
