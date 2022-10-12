Tom Ward of Oil City recorded a hole-in-one while golfing at Wanango Country Club on Wednesday. Ward aced the No. 8 hole (152 yards), using an 8-iron. The shot was witnessed by Bob Neidich, Tom Peebles and Keith Pemrick.
