Union 79, Forest Area 13
TIONESTA -- Union's Skyler Roxbury poured in 19 points and all 12 Golden Knights reached the scoring column in a 79-13 road win over Forest Area in KSAC action.
Coach Eric Mortimer's Knights led 21-0 after one period, 40-2 at the half and 68-7 through three quarters.
Payton Johnston added 10 points for Union while Christian Salizzoni, Trent Fleming and Owen Bish scored nine points apiece.
Jacob Healy topped the Fires with seven points.
Forest Area will return to action Thursday at Clarion while Union will host A-C Valley on Friday.