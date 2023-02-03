Ridgway 58, VC 15
RIDGWAY -- Alex Merritt drilled 16 points as Ridgway rolled to a 58-15 non-conference home win over Venango Catholic.
The Elkers raced out to a 17-3 first-quarter lead and extended their advantage to 38-3 at halftime.
Logan Suttle paced the Vikings (5-14) with six points and seven rebounds while leading scorer James Henry had five points and eight rebounds. Niko Blauser also collected seven rebounds.
Venango Catholic will play at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Cranberry.
CLA 50, S.R. Homeschoolers 21
Christian Life Academy's Dale Swoger dropped in 11 points and Daniel Sorensen added 10 as the Eagles soared to a 50-21 win at home over the Slippery Rock Homeschoolers at the Pius XI Activity Center.
The Eagles led 9-2 after one period, 25-9 at the half and 39-21 through three quarters.
Kyle Dunlap paced the Homeschoolers with nine points.