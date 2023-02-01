GIRLS
Clarion 44, Forest Area 21
CLARION -- Gia Babington rifled in a game-high 21 points to lead Clarion to a 44-21 decision over visiting Forest Area in a KSAC meeting.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter before increasing their advantage to 29-15 at halftime and 37-19 after three frames.
Babington drilled four three-pointers in collecting her game-high point total while Natalie Durish had seven points and Sophie Babington buried a pair of three-pointers for six points.
Jayden Colin netted eight points and made six steals to lead the Fires while Amber Guzzi contributed four points and five steals.
Forest Area will host Union on Friday while Clarion will travel to Brookville on Monday.