SOFTBALL
Hickory 8, Oil City 2
HERMITAGE -- Hallie Miller twirled a four-hitter and she also singled and drove in a pair of runs as Hickory upended visiting Oil City, 8-2, on Tuesday in a Region 4 girls softball matchup.
The Hornets led 3-1 through the first three frames, but they pulled away behind two runs in the fourth frame and three more in the fifth while the Oilers (4-5 overall, 3-5 R 4) added a run in the fifth.
Miller limited the Oilers to two runs on four hits while striking out nine and walking two in her seven-inning stint in the pitcher's circle.
Madi Reardon sparked the offense for the Hornets with a single and three RBIs, Layla McClung and Lydia Hallas each had a run-scoring single while Kaelyn Fustos added a triple.
Sophia Garmong drilled a double and had the Oilers' lone RBI while Libbie Arnink, Nyssa Hanlon and Abby Foley each added a single.
Oil City will travel to Grove City on Thursday.