HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, May 4, 2023 — You are charming, perceptive and affectionate. You are also calm, which is why others often seek out your help. When necessary, you are an excellent teacher. This is a year of teaching and learning for you, and perhaps more solitude. You will acquire more knowledge, as well as increased inner awareness.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — HHH Be careful with financial matters today, especially when dealing with taxes, debt, inheritances or insurance matters. For starters, you might have a knee-jerk reaction about something. Tonight: Schmooze.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — HHHH Be patient with partners and close friends today. They might be emotionally upset about something. In fact, this could relate to an extravagant expenditure or a financial situation that is fuzzy or excessive. Tonight: Happy purchases.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — HHHH Be patient with work colleagues today. You might cross swords with someone, possibly because they’re excited or upset. Perhaps they’re trying to introduce improvements. Tonight: You’re confident.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — HHH Lovers’ quarrels might erupt today. Likewise, parents might be suddenly upset with their kids, or your kids might have a hissy fit or a meltdown for some reason. Tonight: Solitude.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — HHHH Do what you can to keep the peace at home today, especially with female family members. Keep in mind that your sympathetic feelings for a friend or a member of a group might add some confusion to whatever is happening today. Tonight: Enjoy friendships.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — HHH This is a mildly accident-prone day for you. You might have an emotional reaction to something, which, in turn, creates a distraction for you. Accidents don’t have to happen, but you have to maintain your cool. Tonight: You’re admired.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — HHHH Your desire to travel and learn is strong today. In fact, you have romantic notions about where you would like to go and what you would like to do. Meanwhile, do not be impulsive about how you spend your money today. Tonight: Explore!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — HHH This is a challenging day, because the Moon is at odds with your ruler Pluto, which can stifle your feelings. But that doesn’t mean they go away. They’re still there. In fact, jealousy is likely. Tonight: Finances look good.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — HHH You feel sympathetic to friends, spouses and partners today. You might even feel a strong connection to someone who is a member of the public. Your compassion is aroused. Tonight: Cooperation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — HHH You don’t have to coerce a friend or a group to agree with you today; however, you will be tempted to do this. Meanwhile, if you can help a co-worker, you will. Good. Tonight: Work is easy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — HHHH Discussions with parents, bosses or the police might become heated today. Avoid this if you can, because what good will it serve? Meanwhile, romance is heightened, even though there is a veil of confusion present. Tonight: Socialize!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — HHH Avoid controversial subjects today, because they will disintegrate into a clash of wills. Meanwhile, you will feel sympathetic to a family member and look for ways to help or support them if you can. Tonight: Entertain.