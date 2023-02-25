HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 — You are a classic Aquarian. You are individualistic and concerned about the rights of others. You will fight for a cause. This is a year of learning, reflection and teaching. Explore ideas and philosophies that will give you better self-awareness about your life.
The Stars Show the Kind of Day You’ll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — HH Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today, because something unexpected could impact them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be careful, just in case. Tonight: Be thrifty.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — HHH You are restless today. Because of this, you might encounter some surprises, which, admittedly, could occur because you feel impulsive. Fast actions might bring surprising results. Tonight: You care.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — HHH Something going on behind the scenes might surprise you. Because you look good in the eyes of others at this time, you will be effective in dealing with whatever comes your way. Tonight: Solitude.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — HHH A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps you will meet someone who is different. Possibly, this connection or introduction will happen through a friend or a group to which you might belong. Tonight: Support others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — HH Stay on your toes today, because a boss, parent or even a member of the police might catch you off guard or surprise you in some way. You certainly won’t be able to get away with anything, that’s for sure. Tonight: You’re impressive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — HHH Travel plans are unpredictable today, which means that anything you have scheduled might be delayed or canceled. Or, in turn, you might have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Tonight: High ideals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — HH Stay on top of your banking scene and anything to do with shared property, inheritances, insurance matters or taxes. Something unexpected could impact these areas. Just in case, be ready for anything. Tonight: Be sensible.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — HH A friend or partner might surprise you today by doing something you didn’t expect. They might have an unusual proposal. Or they might introduce you to someone who is different or unusual in some way. Tonight: You’re sympathetic.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — HHH Your work routine will be interrupted today, very likely by technical problems like computer glitches, printer failures, mechanical breakdowns or a dead cellphone. Try to anticipate what might happen. Tonight: Be helpful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — HHH Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for your kids, which means you have to be extra vigilant. Know where they are at all times. Be sure to remove them from hazardous situations. Tonight: Play!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — HH In some fashion, your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. Be smart and get dressed. Tonight: Listen.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day for Pisces. Therefore, think and be mindful while driving, jogging or cycling. Likewise, think and be mindful before you speak or do anything. This way you will have no regrets later. On the upside, you might have brilliant, genius-like ideas. Tonight: Daydreams.