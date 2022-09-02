PORT ALLEGANY -- Central Clarion's Dawson Hotchkiss scored three touchdowns during a 22-point third quarter Friday night and sophomore quarterback Jase Ferguson threw for 280 yards and three scores as the Wildcats rallied from a 16-0 deficit to defeat homestanding Port Allegany, 29-24 in a District 9 football matchup.
The host Gators broke up a scoreless game with two touchdowns in a 13-second span of the second quarter -- the first on a 26-yard TD pass from Drew Evens to Noah Archer and the second on an interception return by Nick Wilfong. Evans passed to Archer for the two-point conversion after their first score and Evens ran in the conversion after the second tally.
However, coach Dave Eggleton's Wildcats would score the next 29 points, the first seven coming on a 50-yard pass from Ferguson to Ashton Rex at the 10:20 mark of the second quarter. Thomas Uckert's PAT kick made it 16-7, which is what the score was at halftime.
Hotchkiss took over from there. He returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for the first of his three TDs, the second coming about three minutes later on a 26-yard pass from Ferguson and he completed the hat trick with a 49-yard hookup from Ferguson with nine seconds left in the quarter. Uckert added PAT kicks after the first two TDs while Tommy Smith passed to Noah Harrison for a two-point conversion after the third score to make it 29-16 Central Clarion after three.
The Gators made things interesting on Blaine Moses' one-yard TD run and subsequent conversion with 8:48 left, but the Wildcats wrapped it up with interceptions by Brady Quinn and Smith in the final two minutes.
Ferguson finished 14-for-24 for 280 yards, three TDs and a pick while Hotchkiss had four catches for 92 yards and two scores.
Ferguson and Braylon Beckwith also had interceptions for the Wildcats.
Central Clarion (2-0) will host Union/A-C Valley on Friday.
Keystone 43, Union/A-C Valley 7
RIMERSBURG -- Kyle Nellis ran for three touchdowns and Keystone's defense accounted for two other scores as the Panthers pulled out a 43-7 road win over Union/A-C Valley.
Coach Todd Smith's Panthers (2-0) went on top 8-0 late in the first period when Elijah Will returned a blocked punt 10 yards for a touchdown and Tyler Albright ran in the two-point conversion.
Keystone extended its lead to 22-0 at the half, getting TD runs of 39 yards by Nellis midway through the quarter and a one-run TD plunge by Rayce Weaver with less than a minute remaining.
The Falcon Knights (1-1) scored their lone touchdown midway through the third quarter on a nine-yard pass from Brody Dittman and Skyler Roxbury.
However, Nellis countered with a seven-yard scoring run late in the frame and a 10-yard burst with about seven minutes left. Keystone's other fourth-quarter score came on a 30-yard interception return by Albright.
Mikey Card ran for 73 yards on 12 carries in the loss while Bailey Crissman had nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
Both teams will next play on Friday as Keystone will host Brookville while Union/A-C Valley will travel to face Central Clarion.
Grove City 42, Northwestern 7
GROVE CITY -- Anthony Nemec and Gavin Lutz each hit paydirt twice as Grove City picked up its first win of the year with a 42-7 rout of visiting Northwestern.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles (1-1) exploded for 20 points in the second quarter.
It was Nemec who fired the opening shot, scoring from two yards out before Jacob Stucchio added the first of his four extra points to make it 7-0. Lutz then got on the board with the longest score of the game, a 77-yard reception from Hunter Hohman that was then followed by a 60-yard scoring pass from Hohman to Nathan Greer to make it 20-0 heading into the half.
Northwestern got on the board with its only score of the game in the third -- a two-yard run from Lloyd Fountain -- that cut the Eagles lead down to 20-7. But GC added a 25-yard TD run from Nemec late in the frame to push the lead back out to 28-7 through the third.
Grove City put the game well out of reach in the fourth on a 26-yard strike from Homan to Lutz and a 73-yard interception return by Clayton Martin.
Lutz finished with six catches for 142 yards and the two TDs while Hohman completed an efficient 16-of-20 passes for 283 yards and three TDs. Greer added three catches for 72 yards. Nemec led the ground attack with 90 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.