In case you're wondering how they count the number of skips at a stone-skipping tournament, in Franklin, it's still the old-fashioned way: with the unaided eye.
"They have cameras in case of a really good skip, since for the Guinness World Record you have to have video documentation," said Gabriel "The Professor" Garfinkle of Philadelphia, one of the professional contestants.
"But for the competition, it's just the naked eye. If you use cameras you have to wait to slow it down and count the skips, and it's very high-tech."
So in lieu of cameras and technology, a cluster of judges watches the throw from the bank, confers among themselves, and comes up with their best estimate of the number of skips.
It may be low-tech, but it's certainly traditional, and as the tournament rules state, "The judges' decision is final and there is no instant replay."