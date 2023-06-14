2nd leg of the IBO Triple Crown at Two Mile Run County Park
(6th straight year it’s being held at two mile run)
Luke Kauffman, Two Mile Run Park Manager
Quotes:
We mostly just provide the location for it. Tom Prody and the Fertigs club set up the targets and get everything ready.
We offer a lot of camping. Our reservation sites are all taken. A lot of first-come, first-serve electric sites are still available, but hopefully they get filled up this weekend.
They hit about a 1,000 for the fist leg (in West Virginia), and we’ve gotten above 900 in the past, so anything above that 900 is a win.
It’s great. It’s a good partnership. Everybody seems happy to be here and I’m happy to have them here.
People started showing up Wednesday and campers have been coming in to get a spot
For the IBO, when it’s here, the trails are closed to all other users, but the rest of the park remains open.