Draw, aim, release.
Bullseye.
The second leg of the International Bowhunting Organization's (IBO) National Championship Triple Crown went off without a hitch as the three-day event wrapped up on Sunday afternoon at Two Mile Run County Park.
"Smooth," was the word IBO coordinator Tom Prody said of the event after an awards ceremony brought an end to the festivities, marking the fifth time that Two Mile has hosted some of the best archers the world has to offer. "This has probably been our best event. Everything just fell together. We've got a really good support group and we nailed the weather. We've done it enough years now that everybody who helps me, I don't even have to give orders. It's already being done. The maintenance crew at the park has also knocked it out of the park for us."
Nearly 900 competitors from across the country and beyond converged on Venango County for the tournament, which featured divisions for nearly all age groups and skill levels, from youth to seniors and from amateurs to pro levels.
It was the pro levels that were largely featured on Sunday as five classes held shootoffs to conclude their respective competitions. The shootoffs consisted of the top five finishers in each class taking aim at five different 3-D targets of varying and unknown distances with the highest score walking away with first place.
In front of a sizeable crowd of onlookers, the highlight of the shootoffs was the Pro Male Release (PMR) class, which featured the sport's best competitors, including big names like Levi Morgan and Dan McCarthy.
It was Morgan who claimed the top spot in the first leg of the Triple Crown, but McCarthy who owned the second leg, winning by nearly 20 points over the next closest competitor.
Meanwhile, Erin McGladdery -- who hails from the Canadian province of Saskatchewan -- won the Pro Female class, while the Cub class (comprised of competitors between the ages of 9 and 11) was claimed by Fisher Newhall of Rockbridge Baths, Virginia.
Regardless of what level they were competing at or where they came from, though, Prody says that there were nothing but good things said about the competition at Two Mile.
"I've gotten nothing but great comments," he said of the feedback he's received. "Great courses, great venue, great people -- everything has been positive. I haven't heard one complaint."
Which bodes well for the future relationship between the IBO and Venango County.
"It's here for the long run," Prody said. "It's here to stay."
Prior to the past five years being held at Two Mile Run, the IBO held the event in Erie for a 25-year stretch.
As for the next step, the third leg-and-final leg of the National Championship Triple Crown will be held from July 14-17 in Nelsonville, Ohio. From there, the top 30 scorers in each class will qualify for the Rinehart/IBO World Championship, regardless of whether one is a pro or amateur, scheduled Aug. 11-14 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.