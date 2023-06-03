The workshop begins at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 24, at the Sawmill Center for the Arts. The facility is ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.
Tickets are a $20 donation minimum. Tickets are transferable, but not refundable.
There will be an optional guided bird walk before the workshop and a guided hike into the Cathedral Forest afterward, weather permitting.
Sponsors include Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, Clarion Conservation District, Cook Forest Conservancy, Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Clarion County, Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts, C&A Trees, Quiet Creek Herb Farm, Ernst Seeds, Prairie Moon Nursery, and Greta and Bob Sawyer.