The Western PA Pullin' 4 A Purpose will be held Saturday at the Venango County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Admission is $12 for general, $20 for pits and free for ages six and under. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the pulls start at 2 p.m.

Additional features include food, a raffle auction, lottery boards and a 50/50 raffle, as well as live music after the pulls by Titusville-based band Dirt Road Junction.

Classes include:

  • Hot Farm Tractors
  • 8000 Pro Street Diesel 4x4
  • Single Engine Modified Tractors
  • 8500 Open Diesel 4x4
  • Performance Gas 4x4
  • V-8 Antique Tractors
  • Street Stock Semi
  • Pure Street 4x4 Gas Trucks
  • Light Tough Farm 8000
  • Heavy Tough Farm 12500
  • Combo Class

Sunday is the rain date.

For more information or to make a monetary donation to the event, contact president and founder Sean Matteson at 814-657-0310 or vice president Mitch Craft at 814-671-1521, or visit the organization's Facebook page.

