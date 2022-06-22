The Western PA Pullin' 4 A Purpose will be held Saturday at the Venango County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Admission is $12 for general, $20 for pits and free for ages six and under. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the pulls start at 2 p.m.
Additional features include food, a raffle auction, lottery boards and a 50/50 raffle, as well as live music after the pulls by Titusville-based band Dirt Road Junction.
Classes include:
- Hot Farm Tractors
- 8000 Pro Street Diesel 4x4
- Single Engine Modified Tractors
- 8500 Open Diesel 4x4
- Performance Gas 4x4
- V-8 Antique Tractors
- Street Stock Semi
- Pure Street 4x4 Gas Trucks
- Light Tough Farm 8000
- Heavy Tough Farm 12500
- Combo Class
Sunday is the rain date.
For more information or to make a monetary donation to the event, contact president and founder Sean Matteson at 814-657-0310 or vice president Mitch Craft at 814-671-1521, or visit the organization's Facebook page.