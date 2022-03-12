James “Jim” Edward Whitling, age 76, of Wyalusing,formerly Oil City, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Oil City man charged with homicide
-
Deceased woman identified in Oil City homicide
-
ROAD TEST: 2022 Toyota Corolla
-
Netflix’s ‘Worst Roommate Ever’: Who is Jamison Bachman?
-
Man charged with homicide as probe continues in OC death
-
2 people who died in fiery crash identified
-
Achievement by Cranberry robotics teams 'unheard of'
-
OC man charged for breaking into Franklin home
-
3 more charged in connection with Emlenton overdose death
-
Venango County Court Reporter
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Good Things To Eat
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
Lost
Black & white long haired male cat w/ stubbed tail. N…
Meetings
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Notice
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Antiques
$4
YWCA Antiques Sale & Show Sat, March 12th, 2022 9:00A…
Computer
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Wolverines end Knights' season
-
Oilers to head south
-
Oilers ousted by Montour
-
Oilers, Knights headed to state pool
-
Knights, O's to host state playoff games
-
Orioles fall to Cougars in state playoff opener
-
Cranberry's Brosius, Franklin's Dailey advance to state mat
-
OC stumbles in title tilt
-
Knights go back-to-back
-
Bulldogs take bite out of Wolves to advance to Sweet 16
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
2 people who died in fiery crash identified
-
OC man charged for breaking into Franklin home
-
3 more charged in connection with Emlenton overdose death
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police and Fire Calls - March 7
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 5
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 9
-
Franklin man facing firearms charges
-
Police & Fire Calls - March 8