TITUSVILLE -- Oil City's Judias Johnson poured in a career-high 26 points Friday night as the Oilers coasted past homestanding Titusville, 67-47 in a Region 5 boys basketball matchup at the Launch Pad.
The win was the sixth straight for coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers, who improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the region.
Oil City bolted out to an 11-4 lead after one period, increased it to 30-15 at the half and took a commanding 48-34 lead into the final stanza.
Johnson, whose previous high game was 20 points against Clarion on Feb. 6, 2021, also pulled down 10 rebounds to complete his double-double.
Cam VanWormer also had a big night for the Oilers as he finished with 12 points and eight rebounds while Jake Hornbeck chipped in with 11 points.
Isaiah Colon drained six three-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Rockets (2-10 overall, 0-4 R5). Andrew Wheeling had 13 points and Tyler Durstine added 10.
Oil City will host Karns City in a non-region game today at the House of Hustle.