The Oil City Arts Council will hold its second annual Jolly July Jaunt and Dog Dash at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 1,at the Oil City Marina and Bike Trail.
The event is a dog-friendly, 5K run/walk (dogs not required). Cost is $30 for two-legged participants and $5 for dogs. Awards will be given to top finishers (race shirts guaranteed for early registration only).
Proceeds support the Venango County Humane Society and Precious Paws Animal Rescue.
Register online at www.runhigh.com/events/events_single_view.php?eventID=5482.