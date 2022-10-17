8TH GRADE GIRLS
OIL CITY (22)
Miller 2 0-0 4, Copley 0 0-0 0, Frishkorn 7 0-6 14, Harriett 2 0-4 4, Wright 0 0-0 0, Wyncoop 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 0-10 22.
TITUSVILLE (15)
Individual statistics not available.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;6;4;8;4;--;22
Titusville;2;7;3;3;--;15
7TH GRADE GIRLS
OIL CITY (4)
Harriett 1 0-2 2, Wyncoop 0 0-0 0, Beers 0 0-0 0, Copley 1 0-2 2, LaVerde 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Braun 0 0-0 0, Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 0-4 4.
TITUSVILLE (28)
Individual statistics not available.
Score by Quarters
Oil City;2;2;0;0;--;4
Titusville;6;8;8;6;--;28