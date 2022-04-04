8TH GRADE GIRLS

Cranberry 25, Oil City 13; Cranberry 25, Oil City 9; Oil City 25, Cranberry 17.

7TH GRADE GIRLS

Cranberry 25, Oil City 6; Cranberry 25, Oil City 14; Oil City 25, Cranberry 19.

Oil City will play Wednesday at Franklin.

