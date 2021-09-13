8TH GRADE GIRLS

FRANKLIN (36)

Stevens 3 2-2 8, Hanna 3 0-0 6, Curry 6 0-0 12, Colon 3 0-0 6, Graham 1 2-2 4, Fonzo 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Pritts 0 0-0 0, Courson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-4 36.

OIL CITY (10)

Hanlon 0 0-0 0, Caralla 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Copley 0 0-0 0, Hornbeck 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals: 5 0-0 10.

Score by Quarters

Franklin 12   4   16   4   --   36

Oil City    0   2    6    2  --   10

Franklin is now 3-1 on the season.

7TH GRADE GIRLS

FRANKLIN (41)

Beach 4 1-2 9, Goodman 3 0-2 6, Blum 5 1-2 11, Cullins 2 0-0 4, Bosch 1 0-0 2, Garich 0 0-0 0, Young 1 0-0 2, Swarz 2 1-2 5, Page 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 3-8 41.

OIL CITY (9)

Individual statistics not available.

Score by Quarters

Franklin   14   6   17   4   --   41

Oil City   2   7   0   0   --   9

Franklin is now 3-0 on the season.

