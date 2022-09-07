8TH GRADE GIRLS
MEADVILLE (44)
Individual statistics not reported.
OIL CITY (19)
Harriett 1 0-2 2, Collins 0 0-0 0, Copley 0 0-0 0, DeWoody 0 0-0 0, Waters 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Miller 7 0-0 15, Dale 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 0-2 19.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;1;8;14;21;--;44
Oil City;4;6;4;5;--;19
3-point goals -- Oil City (Miller).
7TH GRADE GIRLS
MEADVILLE (45)
Individual statistics not reported.
OIL CITY (7)
Harriett 3 0-2 6, Braun 0 0-0 0, Collins 0 0-0 0, DeWoody 0 1-2 1, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wyncoop 0 0-0 0, Laverde 0 0-0 0, Dunkle 0 0-0 0, Beers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 1-4 7.
Score by Quarters
Meadville;11;20;8;6;--;45
Oil City;2;4;1;0;--;7