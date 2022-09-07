8TH GRADE GIRLS

MEADVILLE (44)

Individual statistics not reported.

OIL CITY (19)

Harriett 1 0-2 2, Collins 0 0-0 0, Copley 0 0-0 0, DeWoody 0 0-0 0, Waters 0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Miller 7 0-0 15, Dale 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 0-2 19.

Score by Quarters

Meadville;1;8;14;21;--;44

Oil City;4;6;4;5;--;19

3-point goals -- Oil City (Miller).

7TH GRADE GIRLS

MEADVILLE (45)

Individual statistics not reported.

OIL CITY (7)

Harriett 3 0-2 6, Braun 0 0-0 0, Collins 0 0-0 0, DeWoody 0 1-2 1, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Wyncoop 0 0-0 0, Laverde 0 0-0 0, Dunkle 0 0-0 0, Beers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 1-4 7.

Score by Quarters

Meadville;11;20;8;6;--;45

Oil City;2;4;1;0;--;7

